Daventry Choral Society is merrily on high

An evening of traditional and modern carols to welcome in the festive season will be played out in Daventry at the beginning of next month.

The concert by Daventry Choral Society takes place at the town’s Holy Cross Church on Saturday December 3.

The event will also feature performances by the children of Daventry Music Centre and will be conducted by the society’s musical director Nicholas Scott-Burt.

A spokesman for the group said it is a celebration of Christmas in Daventry Choral Society’s inimitable way.

There are around 90 people from all corners of Daventry and the surrounding district.

As well as being well known in the area, the group has performed at venues as prestigious as Althorp House, the Royal & Derngate in Northampton as well as the Royal Albert Hall since it’s beginning in 1990.

A further three concerts have been announced for 2017 with further performances in April, July and December next year.

Tickets for the show cost £12 for adults and £2 for concessions. They include a glass of wine and a mince pie.

To book them call 01788 890551 or 01327 877923.

To find out more about the society visit www.daventrychoral.org.uk.