Daventry band launch new EP

Daventry glam punk rockers Dead Frequency will launch their new EP with a date in Northampton.

The event takes place at the King Billy on Friday November 18 and is very much a homecoming gig to celebrate the release of Tough Tracks and Setbacks.

Since the formation of their current line up in May 2013, Dead Frequency consisting ofsinger and guitarist Matti Fantasi, bassist James Bourne and drummer Sam Thorne have shared stages with rock royalty such as Andrew WK, Stiff Little Fingers and some of the rising stars of the British scene such as Creeper.

THe EP contains four tracks of upbeat punk rock melded with a glam rock spirit of fun and adventure. From the anthemic chorus of “The Devil’s Dream” to the uplifting closing number “Everything Will Be Alright”, Dead Frequency aim to bring a short, sharp burst of happiness into the lives of listeners with Tough Tracks and Setbacks.

The new EP will be released at the same day as the gig both online and physically.

They wil also be touring throughout the rest of 2016 and 2017.

Visit www.deadfrequency.co.uk or www.facebook.com/deadfrequency for more.