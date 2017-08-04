Darker Wave duo bring house and tehno names to Northampton club

DJs from across the world will be playing at A Darker Wave’s inaugural event at Club 43 in Northampton this month.

For the last two and a half years, A Darker Wave has been broadcasting a radio show based out of Daventry and streaming on Radio Flintshire, a community radio station in North Wales.

Each week, it plays the best in underground techno, tech house and deep house as well as promoting up and coming DJs and producers.

Next Saturday, Thailand’s Redshifter will be headlining, playing a two hour live techno DJ set.

He will be joined by rising techno DJ MonoPhaze from Italy, Frederique Rijsdijk from Holland and Shaman and Mas from the UK.

A Darker Wave DJs jacki-e and p-mac will also be playing.

Speaking about the event, the pair said: “It’s a free party because we want as many people as possible to come and enjoy themselves with us.

“It gives everyone a chance to come down to Club 43 to see what we are about.

“The headliner Redshifter from Bangkok in Thailand, co-owner of the MCHNWRKS record label.

“He'll be playing his live set and it's something that's really special.

“He's in the UK for a short time so we are very fortunate to have been able to get him for our first party.

“There is so much new, good music being made by this new wave of DJs and producers that it deserves an outlet.

“It's for people who love music and who want to dance to music that is emotional, that makes you think, that engages your intellect as well as your feet. It is deep, dark, rhythmic and emotional.”

As well as their regular radio show, The Darker Wave duo have played at clubs across the UK and Germany.

Speaking about the origins of their name, the do added: “Dark Wave was first used in the 1980s to describe a dark and melancholy variant of new wave and post-punk music and was first applied to UK musicians such as Bauhaus, Joy Division and Sisters of Mercy.

“It was also used to describe artists who combined music with performance art, such as Throbbing Gristle and Cabarert Voltaire, who challenged and explored the darker and obsessive sides of the human condition.

“A lot of techno takes its spirit and ethos from this music, you can hear the industrial sounds which are a staple of techno music today.

“Techno is the outsider of electronic dance music, the punk of today's modern music scene.

“As Dave Clarke said in his recent interview with Mixmag, ‘Techno is edgy. Techno will challenge you......it's the real dark art’."

Following the event on August 12, they will return to the venue on September 16.

Doors open at 10pm, admission is free. Admission on September 16 and into events will be £3 in advance or £5 on the door.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/adarkerwave