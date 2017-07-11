Big band night in Charwelton

A band featuring who will covering everything from Glenn Miller to ABBA can be heard at Charwelton Village Hall

.The John Cleveland Band with Eric Darlington comes to Northamptonshire on Saturday July 29.

The versatile band have an extensive range of performance styles and will be adapting their set especially for the show in Charwelton.

Typically playing as a 25-piece ensemble, The John Cleveland Band has been performing to sell-out audiences for the last 30 years.

There will also be hits by the likes of James Last as well as a number of hits from musical hits in the West End.

Based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, the band has built a reputation both locally and further afield.

They specialise in playing with a great sense of pride within the group and its success is due to the enthusiasm and commitment that the players bring with them.

The band have also performed numerous times in the Daventry district with the last occasion being in May at the iCon Centre in Daventry.

Tickets cost £10 for the gig. For more details or to book tickets in advance call Dr David Pound on 01327 260006 or email davidpound@doctors.org.uk.