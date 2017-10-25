Music of Beethoven coming to Stowe House

The 18th century music room at Stowe House will play host to a concert featuring music by Haydn and Beethoven.

The concert will be hosted by Fiori Musicali on Sunday October 29.

Dr Penelope Rapson, Fiori’s founder and director says: “We love playing in the stunning setting of Stowe House, courtesy of Stowe Arts. On Sunday we’ll be celebrating the music of Haydn and Beethoven with brilliant arrangements of Haydn's late London symphonies, as well as intriguing, little known works by his pupil, Beethoven.”

Fiori will be bringing to life the world of these great musicians in the elegant surroundings of Stowe's 18th Century State Music Room. On violins will be popular players Kerstin Linder-Dewan and Malu Lin Swayne, ably abetted by Nichola Blakey on viola and Poppy Walshaw on cello. And guest artist for the evening is classical flute player Eva Cabellero, with proceedings directed as usual by Penelope Rapson on harpsichord. .

Penelope addedL: “One of the novelties we’ll be performing at Stowe is Beethoven’s Duo for ‘two eyeglasses obbligato’ – a curiosity which the composer wrote for one of his close friends – a rather shortsighted cellist – with Beethoven himself playing the viola!. ”

Audiences for Fiori’s concert will be able to enjoy a reception before the concert in the Marble Saloon, overlooking the impressive vista across the grounds, and absorb the 18-century atmosphere of Stowe –the splendid architecture, the impressive landscaping and, last but by no means least, the inspiring music of the time.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with the reception before the concert. Tickets cost between £15 and £20 and £12 for the reception.

They can be booked by calling the box office on 0333 666 3366 or by visiting www.fiori-musicali.com