Meet McMoo artist in Daventry

An artist best known for her work with highland cows is visiting the Evergreen Art Cafe in Daventry on Saturday.

Jennifer Hogwood will be at the Sheaf Street venue between 11am and 1pm.

Growing up in the Bedfordshire countryside, as a child Jennifer Hogwood was surrounded by rolling fields, spending much of her time outdoors and so animals have always been a huge part of her life.

Always creative, even as a young girl, she loved painting and with no formal art training, having painted all her life, Jennifer is essentially a self-taught artist.

Jennifer’s wonderful highland cows have affectionately become known as “The

McMoos” and these delightful bovine buddies are instantly recognisable to collectors and members of the public alike.

Jennifer has even created her own unique shade of brown, which she uses for every new McMoo masterpiece!

Jennifer will be in the gallery as part of the exhibition of her new releases, which including originals and limited edition prints.

Visitors will be able to chat to Jennifer about her inspirations, techniques and what her latest collection of McMoos means to her.

For more details about the event visit www.evergreenartcafe.co.uk.

