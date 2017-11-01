Kinky Boots tour to open in Northampton

Inspired and set in Northampton, the tour of popular West End and Broadway musical Kinky Boots will open in the town.

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Thursday) when it comes to the Royal & Derngate from September 19 to October 6.

It will be the first ever UK tour of the show having won three Olivier awards.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the Royal & Derngate said: “Having pursued the goal of bringing Kinky Boots to the Northampton stage for years, we’re delighted that the show’s first ever UK tour will open at Royal & Derngate, in the town where the story began! It’s a great show and we’re thrilled that our audiences will be the first in the country to see it out on tour.”

Composer and Lyricist, Cyndi Lauper said: “It has been a wonderful adventure and a privilege for me, to play a part in creating Kinky Boots. Everyone can relate to this universal story, and I am overwhelmed that people in the UK have embraced it with open arms. I am thrilled that this fabulous show will be touring the country!”

Book writer, Harvey Fierstein said: “The inspiring story of Kinky Boots will soon complete its full circle journey from Northampton to the silver screen to Broadway and London and now, at last, back home to Northampton as it embarks on a national UK tour. How often does that happen?

"It’s been an absolute thrill to witness the giant heart of our show raise audiences up out of their seats in clamorous joy night after night in the West End and I am now so glad to experience its homecoming.”

Director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell said: “I am delighted to see this big-spirited musical going on tour. Kinky Boots is very close to my heart, and I am really looking forward to taking this British musical all over the UK."

To book tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.