Ghostly goings on at Daventry

Haunted trails and spine-tingling tales will entertain children at Daventry Country Park this Halloween during the return of the popular Spooktacular.



The free event, on Tuesday, October 31, is aimed at children aged three to eight and will feature a trick or treat trail, spooky stories with Just Karen, and Halloween themed games and activities from 4pm.

Children wishing to take part in the trail must be registered at the visitor centre by 4.30pm. Every child who registers will receive a free gift and a trail card, with prizes waiting for all those who complete the trail.

The storytelling and the games run from 4pm to 5.30pm and there will be a Halloween costume competition in the Sensory Garden at 4.45pm, with prizes on offer for the winners.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during the event and are advised to wear warm clothing under their costumes as the activities are held outside.

DDC’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder Cllr Alan Hills said: “The Spooktacular is always popular and the children never cease to amaze us with their inventive costumes. It’s free, so please take advantage of that and join us for what promises to be another great event.”

