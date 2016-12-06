Get into the festive spirit with Christmas Tree event

There will be plenty of decorated Christmas Trees for everyone to see coming to Daventry.

The Christmas Tree Festival takes place at the Holy Cross Church in Market Square, Daventry running from Saturday to Saturday December 10-17.

There will be a wide range of activities taking place at the festival.

Refreshments, cake stalls, raffle, Christmas themed tombola, homemade pickles will be served.

There is also a Remembrance Tree for memories of loved ones and many decorated Christmas trees for people to see.

The festival is open from 10.30am to 5pm on both Saturday December 10 and Tuesday December 13 as well as 12pm to 4pm on Sunday December 11.

It is open from 10.30am to 6.30pm on Friday December 16 with mulled wine and mince pies served from 4pm onwards to help you get into the festive spirit.

The festival’s final day finishes with a day of music with the Roade School Choir, Abbey Academy Hand Bwll ringing and the Ukulele Band performing from 10am to 3pm.

For further information about the Christmas Tree Festival call the Holy Cross Church on 01327 876893.