Fruits of labour on show in Daventry

The public will be able to have a blooming good time at the Daventry Flower & Vegetable Show 2017 this weekend.

Allotment holders in the Daventry and Norton areas will be showcasing their goods at the event at Daventry Community Centre on Ashby Road on Sunday.

Daventry Town Council has worked with Daventry Allotment and Gardening Association (DAGA) and Daventry Town allotment holders to stage the event.

There will be several categories at the event including fruit, vegetables, flowers, novelty/giggle and a separate children’s category.

A new jam and cookery category has also been added for this year’s show, which will be judged by the president of the Women’s Institute.

Other judging will be undertaken by a Rural Housing Association appointed judge and prizes will be awarded by the Mayor of Daventry.

A country market, refreshments, homemade cakes, a raffle and a charity auction of homegrown produce will feature alongside the show.

Exhibition staging runs from 9.30am to 11am, and public admission from 1pm to 4pm. Entrance is free.

For further information about the event or details of all the categories at the show visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk.