Foodie fun in Northampton

More than 30 food and drink producers from across the region are set to sell their wares at a Summer Food Fair at Abington Park Museum.

The fair takes place at Abington Park Museum on Saturday 22 July.

It will see an array of edible treats to taste and buy from artisan bread, biscuits, cakes, pastries and jams to savoury pies, chutneys and local cheeses.

For those looking for a new tipple to taste, local wine, craft beers, vodka and coffee will also be on offer to buy.

Hot food stalls will be serving up delicious lunches in the courtyard including crayfish paella and a fresh hog roast.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety for Northampton Borough Council, said: “The Summer Food Fair is a great opportunity to discover and support local food and drink producers under one roof. The event is also one of the few food fairs in the region to have free admission for the public.”

It runs from 11am to 5pm. Visit www.northampton.gov.uk/museums for more information on all events at Abington Park Musem.