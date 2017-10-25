Films to be shown in the Daventry area

The latest cinema screenings for the Daventry district in November have been revealed.

Hidden Figures, the story of a team of African-American women mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the US space program, is the first.

It can be seen at Moreton Pinkney Village Hall on Thursday, November 2, at 7.30pm.

This is followed by Churchill at Welford Village Hall on Saturday, November 11. It focuses on the 96 hours before the World War Two invasion of Normandy and sees him struggles with his severe reservations and marginalised role in the war effort.

The movie Jackie starring Natalie Portman can be seen at Nether Heyford Village Hall on Thursday, November 16. It sees Jackie Kennedy in the aftermath of her husband’s assassination.

Hugh Bonneville stars in Viceroy’s House on Saturday, November 18, and is about the transition of India getting independence.

Kilsby Village Hall will also host a film screening on Thursday, November 23. Whisky Galore is a remake of the classic Ealing Comedy in which Scottish islanders try to plunder cases of whisky from a stranded ship during the Second World War.