EVENTS GUIDE: Northamptonshire fireworks 2016

We bring you the biggest and best fireworks guide around with events across Northamptonshire.

*************************************

NORTHAMPTON

*************************************

WHAT: Free fireworks display organised by Northampton Borough Council

WHERE: Racecourse, Northampton

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Event opens at 2pm with fairground rides for adults and children and food stalls. Bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm, event closes 8.30pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: More than 18,000 people are expected to attend. Click here for information about parking and getting to the event

**************************************

WHAT: Superheroes Fireworks Night

WHERE: Duston Mill, Sixfields, Upton Way, Northampton

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: 5-9pm. Guy Fawkes competition 7pm, first display 7.15pm, bonfire 7.30pm, main display 8.15pm

HOW MUCH: £5

OTHER INFO: Fireworks display set to music by British Fireworks Champions 2016, fairground attractions, live music and entertainment, hog roast, beer tent, character meet and greet, Guy Fawkes competition, free parking, come dressed as your favourite superhero

TICKETS: Buy in advance at Superheroes Fireworks Night or call (01604) 422299

**************************************

WHAT: Boughton Bonfire Night

WHERE: Boughton Pocket Park, on the corner of Humfrey Lane and Howard Lane, Boughton.

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: 4.30-7pm. Gates open 4.30pm, fireworks 5.30pm by Titanium Fireworks

HOW MUCH: £3 in advance, £4.50 on the gate

OTHER INFO: Food, beverages and glowsticks sold in aid of the Boughton Pocket Park are only on sale inside the park.

TICKETS: Call 01604 842311 or e-mail boughtonpocketpark@yahoo.co.uk. Also available from Smiths Farm Shop and The Whyte Melville pub.

WEBSITE: Boughton Pocket Park

**************************************

WHAT: Roade Fireworks Display presented by 1st Roade Scout Group and Roade Juniors FC

WHERE: Roade Football Club, Hyde Park Road, Roade

WHEN: Friday, November 4

TIME: Fun fair 6pm. bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: £3 adults, £1 children under 16

OTHER INFO: Clubhouse bar opens at 5pm

**************************************

WHAT: Parklands Community Centre Annual Fireworks Display

WHERE: Parkland Community Centre

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Gates open 5pm, fireworks 7pm

OTHER INFO: Fairground rides, BBQ, outside bar, teas and coffee, new flashing novelty lights for sale. The bar will shut while the fireworks are on and open again when they finish

*************************************

DAVENTRY DISTRICT

*************************************

WHAT: Daventry Town Fireworks 2016

WHERE: The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 0QF

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Gates 6pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: Hosted by Daventry Town Council with fireworks by MLE Pyrotechnics. Refreshments include burgers, pizza, sweets, toffee apples, doughnuts and a licenced bar

As the fireworks will be set to music organisers would like your suggestions via the Facebook and Twitter pages.

WEBSITE: Daventry Town Council

*************************************

WHAT: Flore Scout Group presents the Flore Bonfire and Fireworks 2016

WHERE: Brodie Lodge Playing Field

WHEN: Friday, November 4

TIME: Candlelight procession 6pm from Flore Scout Hut at the bottom of Kings Lane, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: To be confirmed

OTHER INFO: The fireworks budget has doubled this year so expect longer, bigger and louder bangs!

Food, drink and children’s rides are all confirmed and organisers hope to have more announcements soon

TICKETS: To be confirmed

*************************************

WHAT: Pattishall Bonfire and Firework Display

WHERE: Pattishall Hall and Playing Fields

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Gates and cafe 6pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7pm

HOW MUCH: Adults £3, children (5-16) £1, under 5s free.

OTHER INFO: A traditional bonfire (guys welcome) and firework display set to music. There will also be a cafe selling hot food, sweets and glow sticks. Disabled, parking and toilets available. The hall is based in School Road, Astcote, NN12 8NN

WEBSITE: Pattishall Parish

*************************************

WHAT: Hollowell Bonfire Night and Firework Display

WHERE: Hollowell village

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Gates 5pm, bonfire 7pm, fireworks 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: £1 per person (including children)

OTHER INFO: Funfair, food outlets, fully licensed bar

WEBSITE: Hollowell Steam Rally

*************************************

SILVERSTONE

*************************************

WHAT: Bonfire Night Fireworks at Silverstone

WHERE: Silverstone Circuit, NN12 8TN

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Entry to the circuit 2pm - racing from the Walter Hayes Trophy before the fireworks in the evening

Bonfire 5.15pm, fireworks 6pm

HOW MUCH: Adults £5, children 15 and under free

OTHER INFO: More entertainment will be added closer to the event

TICKETS: Silverstone fireworks

*************************************

KETTERING

*************************************

WHAT: Bonfire Night Celebrations: The Gunpowder Plot

WHERE: Boughton House, Kettering

WHEN: Friday, November 4 & Saturday, November 5

TIME: November 4 - gates 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm

November 5 Early Evening - gates 4pm, fireworks 5pm

November 5 Late Evening - gates 7.30pm, fireworks 8.30pm

HOW MUCH: Adult full price £12.50, concessions £9

OTHER INFO: The Gunpowder Plot returns to Boughton this year after the success of the 2013, 2014 and 2015 events. A great night out for all the family in one of Northamptonshire’s most spectacular stately homes.

TICKETS: Bonfire Night at Boughton House

*************************************

WHAT: Wicksteed Park Fireworks Display

WHERE: Wicksteed Park, Kettering

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: Gates 5pm, fireworks 8pm

HOW MUCH: £5 on the night - babies in arms go free, all other children pay.

OTHER INFO: All proceeds will go to developing the natural play area. Free car parking, live entertainment plus funfair (Additional cost), free family disco to be held in the Pavilon after the display.

TICKETS: Available from the Wicksteed Park website which include a £1.50 postage and packaging fee

*************************************

CORBY

*************************************

WHAT: Brigstock Bonfire celebrations

WHERE: Brigstock

WHEN: Sunday, November 6

TIME: Gates open/Guy competition 5.30pm, bonfire lighting 6pm, fireworks 6.30pm

HOW MUCH: Tickets are cheaper in advance. Adults £3, children £2 and pre-school free

OTHER INFO: Mulled, wine, hot dogs and novelties for sale

TICKETS: Available from Rosy Briggs, Brigstock Post Office or phone (01536) 373478 or (01536) 373579

*************************************

RUSHDEN

*************************************

WHAT: Fireworks Frenzy

WHERE: Santa Pod Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, November 5

TIME: 4-7pm

HOW MUCH: Prices are per car - £15 advance, £20 standard (max five people)

OTHER INFO: Live action including Podzilla the Monster Truck, stunt display, drifting, huge bonfire, funfair, catering and bar facilities, plus family entertainment.

TICKETS: Santa Pod Raceway

*************************************

This events guide will continually be updated in the run up to November 5 by the Northamptonshire news team.

To add your fireworks event into the listing please email digital editor alice.dyer@jpress.co.uk with as much information as possible.