Cult drama comes to Northampton

The seminal play Rita, Sue and Bob too comes to Northampton.
The show runs from Tuesday October 31 to Saturday November 4 and sees two teenage friends who embark on an affair with a married man who comes to the area.
In the play, best friends Rita and Sue get a lift home from married Bob after babysitting his kids. When hetakes the scenic route and offers them a bit of fun, the three start a fling they each think they control.
Andrea Dunbar wrote her second, semi-autobiographical play in 1982 when she was just 19. It’s a vivid portrait of girls caught between brutal childhood and an unpromising future, hungry for adult adventure.
Told with wicked humour, startling insight and a great ear for dialogue, Rita, Sue and Bob Too also became a much-loved cult film, which was restored and re-released this year
by the BFI.
Director Kate Wasserberg said: “From its famously funny-yet- grim opening to its wise, sad ending, Rita Sue and Bob Too reveals a brilliant writer who understood how to use language as both a weapon and a shield.
“Rita and Sue are far more than victims and fiercely loyal to one another – Andrea Dunbar gives a voice to these two hilarious, special, brave girls who have the world against them and only each other to turn to."
For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk
