Classical music at Willoughby

TV and film composer Phil Mountford returns to Willoughby with his five piece ensemble, Fordante, with a penultimate concert as part of their 2017 UK tour.

The show From Puccini to the Movies features light classics, tear jerking opera arias and movie soundtracks ever written, from composers including Strauss, Puccini and Ravel.

The programme features classics such as Bolero, Sleeping Beauty Waltz, Orpheus Of The Underworld, Roses From The South, Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana, performed alongside popular film soundtracks and some of the composer’s own enchanting and mesmerising Worldly and Celtic inspired songs,

Phil has composed the soundtracks to films such as Vendetta, Journey To Le Mans and Breakdown and had his music heard and performed worldwide.

Phil said: “It’s great to hear so many people say after a Fordante concert how moved they were by the music. We try to break down that stigma surrounding classical music and to engage with our audience.

Fordante can be seen at the Willoughby Village Hall, Rugby, on Saturday August 19 at 7:30pm. For further information about the concert or to book tickets call the box office on 01788 891898.