Choral classic at Great Brington

The historic church of Great Brington will resound to the music of 17th century Venice with a concert next month.

Fiori Musicali will perform atSt Mary’s Church on Saturday October 7 with tracks by Monteverdi.

The baroque chamber group are specialists in performing classical and early music, and will be recreating the glory days of baroque Venice in this concert.

Penelope Rapson, Fiori’s director comments: “Monteverdi’s music is always popular with audiences.

“Much of his music was originally written to be performed at the splendid Basilica of St Mark’s in Venice – a mecca for baroque tourists (and it’s still a major tourist attraction today).

“The brilliance and gradeurof Monteverdi’s music is perfect for the fine acoustic of St Mary’s, Great Brington. We are hugely looking forward to performing here.”

Performing this exciting music alongside the Fiori Musicali Choir will be Fiori’s star violinist Kerstin Linder-Dewan, as well as guest performer Sue Addison on trombone.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost between £15 and £20.

They can be booked by calling 0333 666 3366 or by visiting www.fiori-musicali.com where more information is available.