Canons Ashby hosts summer fun for kids

Children can learn all about various aspects from wildlife from bats to bugs with a series of events taking place at Canons Ashby House.

As part of the 50 things to do Thursday, there will be different things for youngsters to do every Thursday.

Thursday August 10 is a session all about British wildlife and the animals that live around us.

Next week, there will be a chance to discover about the bugs and creepy crawlies that live in and around Canons Ashby.

For those who perhaps looking for a more sedate activity, there will be a chance to learn how to make a kite on Thursday August 24 while on Thursday August 31 children can have a go at making some wild art to unleash their inner Vincent Van Gogh’s.

In addition,a bat walk takes palce on Saturday August 19.

Follow a guest ecologists and volunteers on a guided walk around Canons Ashby’s grounds on a search for the flying mammals.

People can see what different species they can find, find out about their habits and habitats and enjoy a warm summer evening outdoors.

For further details about any of the events visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby.