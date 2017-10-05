Award winning comedy in school comes to Northampton

Take a trip back to the 1990s with a new comedy play all about the education system at a time when Labour won the general election.

Staged by the theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble, Education, Education, Education comes to the Royal & Derngate from October 10 to 14 having received its world premiere at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A hugely successful run at the Edinburgh garnered the company a prestigious

Fringe First along with The Stage Edinburgh Award for Best Ensemble.

This show will dissect education and responsibility at the dawn of Blair’s Britain in 1997 in Education, Education, Education.

They will use irreverent humour and inventive theatricality to confront issues that are most pertinent to the twenty-first century experience.

It is May 1997. Tony Blair has won the election and Katrina and the Waves have won Eurovision. Channel 5 is a month old. No one knows who Harry Potter is.

At the local secondary school it’s a different story. Miss Belltop-Doyle can’t control her year 9s, Mr Pashley has been put in charge of a confiscated tamagotchi and for some unknown reason Princess

Anne is attending the Year 11 leavers assembly. Tobias, the German language assistant, watches on.

Things can only get better.

The cast of Education, Education, Education includes Tom Brennan, Ben Vardy, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Emily Greenslade, James Newton and Greg Shewring.

The play has been devised by The Wardrobe Ensemble and directed by Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton.

Jesse Jones returns to Royal &Derngate where he was resident sssistant director in 2016. His directing credits while in Northampton include A Day to Remember, Market Boy and Second Star to the Right. The show is a co-production between The Wardrobe Ensemble, Royal &Derngate, Northampton, and Shoreditch Town Hall, Education, Education, Education was rehearsed and developed at Royal & Derngate, and tours the UK this autumn.

Tickets can be booked from £16 with performances at 7.45pm each night and matinees running on the Thursday and Saturday of the five night run.

For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk