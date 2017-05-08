New exhibition at Daventry Library

There will be more than 30 pieces available to be seen in a new exhibition by Daventry potter Peter Cosentino.

Entitled Surface, Colour and Shape, the display of ceramics can be seen at Daventry Library from Sunday May 14 to Saturday June 9.

There will be a wide range surface treatments that display a variety of textures and colours. His work incorporates the complex techniques of crystalline glazing, pit firing and high fired stoneware.

Although Peter exhibits his work nationally through craft exhibitions and galleries, it is nearly ten years since the last time that he exhibited in the Daventry Library and all the work on display has been produced during the past six months.

Peter took early retirement as Head of School of Art and Design at Rugby College back in 2006 and has been potting in his home studio on a full time basis since.

He has also published three books on the subject of pottery.

Describing his work, Peter said; “My work is more concerned with the exploration of surface qualities on simple full bodied shapes rather than function although some of my layered dishes are a little more practical.”

The exhibition can be seen throughout regular library opening hours.