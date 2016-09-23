Meet the artist at Daventry cafe

There will be two opportunties to meet a popular artist in Daventry.

The Evergreen Art Cafe in Sheaf Street, Daventry is hosting two events to meet Leigh Lambert.

Born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in 1979, Leigh Lambert remained in the North East until 1996 when his family relocated to Warwickshire. The primary inspiration for Leigh’s paintings comes from his childhood interests and memories and the North East.

Leigh is essentially a self-taught artist and works in both watercolour and oils, His work has been sold in galleries throughout the UK.

The first is a supper with the artist taking place on Friday Octover 7. People can enjoy a two course meal with Leigh in attendance and be the first to see Leigh’s new collection of rare original art and his exciting new Autumn releases.

Tickets for this event are priced at £19.

Leigh will return to the cafe the following day between 11am and 3pm for a meet the artist event in the gallery, where you can again view the latest Autumn releases and all of Leigh’s previous releases.

Any pieces sold will be personally dedicated by Leigh.

For further information about the event or to book tickets for the supper visit www.evergreenartcafe.co.uk.