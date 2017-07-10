Lego Batman comes to Daventry

There has been a change to the line up of films which will be broadcast as part of the Family Cinema Day at Daventry Country Park.

The event on Saturday June 22 in an event organised by Daventry District Council (DDC).

Moana (PG) and The Lego Batman Movie (U) are on the billboard, with each movie being screened twice during the day.

The first screening will begin with The Lego Batman Movie at 11am, followed by Moana at 1pm. The later screening starts with Moana at 3.15pm, followed by The Lego Batman Movie at 4:45pm.

To ensure as many people as possible get an opportunity to enjoy the films, people will be given coloured wristbands on arrival to their chosen screening, allowing them free entry to that screening only.

People are welcome to bring picnics and refreshments with them, though the Park’s Reservoir Café will be manning a stall offering barbecue food, jacket potatoes, drinks and ice creams at reasonable prices. Daventry’s Early Doors micropub will be offering locally-brewed real ales and ciders.

There will also be a sweet stand offering candy floss and popcorn, as well as children’s entertainment including bouncy castles, face painting and a teacups ride – all available for a small charge.

The annual event kicks off a summer of activities at Daventry Country Park, including the return of the Mini-Adventures sessions offering fun crafts and trails for children every Tuesday between 10.30am and Midday.

Cllr Alan Hills, DDCs community, culture and leisure portfolio holder said: “Daventry Family Cinema Day always proves to be a fantastic event for adults and children alike, and seems to grow in popularity each year.

“It’s a great way for families and friends to relax together on the first day of the school summer holidays and we look forward to welcoming you all to our wonderful Country Park.”

Find out more about the activities taking place at Daventry Country Park this summer at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/countrypark or at www.facebook.com/daventrycountrypark

