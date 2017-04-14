Hollywood glamour comes to Daventry district

A film classic and modern day movies will be shown in villages halls across the Daventry district before the end of the month.

Starting on Thursday April 20 the classic film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid will be shown from 7.45pm. Call 01327 340803 for tickets.

This is followed by the film Spotlight coming to Ravensthorpe Village Hall on Tuesday April 25 at 7.30pm. For tickets call 07824 881837

It is based on the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core.

Renee Zellwegger returns as Bridget Jones in the third film BridgetJones’s Baby. Her career is interrupted when she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch ... she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

It can be seen at 7.30pm on Braunston Village Hall. For more details or to book tikets call 07989 421836

The second is Lady Susan Vernon takes up temporary residence at her in-laws’ estate and while there is determined to be a matchmaker for her daughter Frederica and herself too, naturally.

This can be seen at Kilsby Village Hall at 8pm on Saturday April 29. Call 01788 823662 to book tickets for the screening in advance.