Hollywood comes to Nether Heyford, Braunston and Ravensthorpe

If you are looking to get away from the plethora of Christmas festivities then three village halls will be showing films.

The films The Golden Years, Hector and Argo will be shown in Nether Heyford, Braunston and Ravensthorpe in the coming few days.

The Golden Years can be seen tonight (Thursday) at 7.45pm at Nether Heyford Village Hall.

Fate, the pensions crisis and a steadfast refusal to accept the injustice of old age, have contrived to force law abiding retired couple, Arthur and Martha Goode, into a life of crime. To book tickets call 01327 340803.

Hector has been living on the motorways for years. On his annual pilgrimage to a temporary Christmas shelter in London, his previous life catches up with him.

This can be seen at Braunston Village Hall on Saturday at 7.30pm. To book call 07989 421836.

Argo is the dramatisation of the joint CIA-Canadian secret operation to extract six fugitive American diplomatic personnel out of revolutionary Iran in 1980.

It can be seen on Tuesday, December 20, at 7.30pm at Ravensthorpe Village Hall. Call Mike on 07824 881837 to book.