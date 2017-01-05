Have an Absolutely Fabulous night in Braunston

Braunston, Nether Heyford, Ravensthorpe and Welford will bring a little bit of Hollywood magic to their areas with a series of film screenings.

First up is Eddie the Eagle at Welford Village Hall on Saturday. It is the story of Eddie Edwards, who charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

A group of older ladies will leave you blushing in Calendar Girls which can be seen at Nether Heyford Village Hall on Thursday, January 19.

It sees a Women’s Institute chapter’s fundraising effort for a local hospital of posing nude for a calendar become a media sensation.

To women even more badly behaved, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley reunite for Absolutely Fabulous The Movie playing at Braunston Village Hall on Saturday, January 28.

After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking Kate Moss into the River Thames, Edina and Patsy hide out in the south of France.

And the thriller Fargo can be seen at Ravensthorpe Village Hall on Tuesday, January 24.