Bugbrooke artist with Weedon studio puts on display

An artist living in Bugbrooke and with a studio in Weedon is getting ready for a new exhibition coming to 78 Derngate.

Linda Sgoluppi’s exhibition of new paintings at the Northampton gallery runs from Saturday October 1 to Sunday December 18.

The artist has connected these paintings with the allegory of Plato’s Cave. Both are about how we perceive reality.

This is the first of exhibition of Linda Sgoluppi’s paintings using the technique of acrylic paint skins.

She is an abstract artist, with paintings are in private collections around the world.

Linda trained in textiles structures, then fine art in St Albans, London, Italy, finishing in Spain for her masters.

She said: “I explore with the painting process, responding to the paint materials, surface, and colour as the painting unfolds.

“I love that just one stroke, a dab, or the sweep of a paint filled brush changes a painting–in­the-making from being any one of the other paintings it might have been.

“The painting cannot be what it is without each change that occurs with each paint stroke. I now paint with acrylic paint and in the last year have been exploring acrylic paint skins as a medium.”

For further details about the artist visit www.lindasgoluppi.com.