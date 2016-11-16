Bake Off inspires Daventry exhibition

Two artists will launch new artwork in Daventry to celebrate Britain’s love affair with baking.

Inspired by cookery programmes such as The Great British Bake Off, the tasty new collection, A Cup of Tea and a Slice of Bake, will be launched at Evergreen Art Café in Daventry – a partnership gallery of Washington Green Fine Art – on Saturday November 19 alongside an exhibition of Peter and Jayne’s most popular works produced during their illustrious career.

Peter and Jayne are best known as the creators of one of the UK’s most collectable artwork brands – the famous striped rotund characters called the Impossimals.

The distinctive style and off-the- wall humour, coupled with unusual titles, has made the Impossimals into one of the most recognisable and collected style of limited edition art and sculpture today.

A Cup of Tea and a Slice of Bake’ is Peter and Jayne’s latest addition to their existing portfolio of Impossimal artwork, which they have been jointly creating for more than a decade. Featuring six limited editions, a boutique piece and a selection of 3D wall sculptures only available at the exhibition, the new collection offers a delicious selection of treats for art lovers to choose from.

Peter said: “With ‘bake off’ fever sweeping the nation we wanted to create a collection that would capture this spirit and celebrate Britain’s love affair with baking.

“Each piece of artwork has been painstakingly created – from the making of the maquettes to the oh-so-bothersome baking of all the cakes featured in the works!

“As always, we hope to make people smile when they see our work which aims to retain thevimaginative wonderment and limitless creativity we all experienced as a child.”

Simon Williams, from Evergreen Art Café – a partnership gallery of Peter and Jayne’s fine art publishers Washington Green – said: “This brand new collection of Impossimal art has a notably humorous tone, a signature style for which Peter and Jayne have become renowned.

“Our meet the artists event is an ideal opportunity to hear first-hand about the stories behind each new piece and the work undertaken by both Peter and Jayne to bring this beautiful collection into being – which will no doubt be savoured by collectors and art lovers alike.”

Peter and Jayne’s A Cup of Tea and a Slice of Bake collection will be exhibited at Evergreen Art Café in Sheaf Street from Saturday to Sunday November 19 to 27.