10 things to do in Daventry and the surrounding area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Daventry and the surrounding area.

1 SPOKEN WORD

Before & after the verdict - a judicial journey. Ravensthorpe Village Hall, November 16

A talk, arranged by Speakers Corner in Ravensthorpe. Brenda Ball will describe her immense experience managing medium to high risk offenders in the community and in custody.

Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start. Tickets are £5.

Ravensthorpe Post Office or 01604 770482

2 THEATRE

Ray Mears, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 16

From a very young age Ray discovered the joys of exploring the Wilderness, the most intact, undisturbed wild natural areas left on our planet. . Ray will take you on a journey that he deeply values for cultural, spiritual, moral and aesthetic reasons and explain why he believes these are vital for the human spirit and creativity.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, November 16

Martha Reeves is Motown’s ultimate soul diva and lead singer of the girl group Martha and The Vandellas. During her time with The Vandellas, they scored over a dozen hit singles, including Nowhere To Run and Dancing In The Street.

www.thedeco.co.uk

4 FILM

Jackie, Nether Heyford Village Hall, November 16

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband’s historic legacy. Natalie Portman stars.

07500 928111

5 HISTORY

Finds Day, Daventry Museum, November 17

The Portable Antiquities Scheme, a partnership project which records archaeological objects found by members of the public, will visit in order to further the understanding of the past. It runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk

6 FAMILY

Bingo event, Daventry Town Bowls Club, November 18

Daventry Friends of Cancer Research UK has teamed up with the club to host this prize bingo event at the Western Avenue venue. Doors open at 6.30pm with eyes down at 7pm. There will be plenty of prizes and a raffle.

07949 468200

7 FILM

Viceroy’s House, Flore Millennium Hall, November 18

The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change.

01327 349103

8 FAMILY

Celebrating Christmas at Canons Ashby House, November 18-19

There is lots of space to decorate in time for Christmas. Visitors can help make a decoration out of traditional materials to transform Canons Ashby for the festive season or to put on your own tree.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

9 CRAFT

Christmas Craft Fair, Pattishall Parish Hall, November 19

Daventry based ukulele band, DukesUkes, are to perform at the Christmas Craft Fair at Pattishall Parish Hall. The band are back by popular demand having delighted audience and shoppers alike at the Hall’s Spring fair. There will be 30 stalls at the Craft Fair providing unique gifts for Christmas. It runs from 11am to 4pm. Funds will go towards refurbishment of the hall.

www.pattishallparish.org.uk

10 THEATRE

Glyndebourne Tour 2017, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 21-25

A new opera based on Shakespeare’s Hamlet is one of three productions coming to Milton Keynes Theatre. Hamlet was created by Australian composer Brett Dean and Canadian librettist Matthew Jocelyn and gives new life to Shakespeare’s epic tragedy. The line-up is completed by two revivals - Nicholas Hytner’s popular 2006 production of Mozart’s Così fan tutte and Annabel Arden’s vibrant staging of Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

