10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here's our guide of 10 things to do this week in Northamptonshire

1 Drama

Henceforward, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 9-11.

Alan Ayckbourn’s science fiction drama sees a composer struggling to write any more music. So with the help of a deranged child loving android housekeeper, he concocts a plan to be reunited with the child who was the source of so much inspiration.

Details 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 Nature

Our Woods Project, various locations around Corby. February 9 & 11.

Managing the woodland is a subject that Ian Wilson feels passionate about. Ian from the Wildlife Trust will talk about it is done from 7pm to 8.30pm at the Coronation Park Pavilion in Corby. The second event of the week for the Our Woods project is a photographic walk, through the centre of Corby on Saturday.

Details www.deeprootstalltrees.org/our-woods/

3 Musical

Bugsy Malone, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. February 10-11.

This show follows the 1976 film, which was produced with a cast consisting entirely of young people, including a 13 year old Jodie Foster. It is set in Chicago in the 1920’s and concerns the battle for criminal supremacy of rival gangs led by Fat Sam and Dandy Dan.

Details 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

4 Music

The Beat, Roadmender, Northampton. February 11

The Beat are back at The Roadmender this weekend. Led by Ranking Roger, the band is on the road touring in support of their new album Bounce. The LP is the first from the band in more than 30 years.

www.theroadmender.com.

5Cinema

Star Wars Rogue One. Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. February 11 and 15.

The latest in the sci-fi juggernaut. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.

Details www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

6 Comedy

Croft and Pearc e are not Themselves. Kettering Arts Centre. February 11.

The stars of BBC Radio 4’s ‘The Croft & Pearce Show’ (2016), Spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe award-winners the up-and-coming comedy duo present their brand new sketch show featuring a ton of characters.

Details www.ketteringartscentre.com.

7 Theatre

The Wizard of Oz, The Core at Corby Cube. February 11-12.

From Kansas to the Emerald City, Weldon Amateur Theatrical School perform the classic songs from The Wizard Of Oz and take you back down memory lane… or the yellow brick road. Join the much loved characters as they overcome the dangerous challenges and defeat the Wicked Witch of the West.

Details 01536 470470 www.thecorecorby.com.

8Music

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Northampton. February 13.

Having performed to over a million fans since they formed over a decade ago, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac returns to launch its stunning new stage production, performing in meticulous note-for-note detail all the classic hits from one of the most outstanding and enduring catalogues in the history of rock music.

Details 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 Theatre

The Twits, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. February 14-18.

The Twits really are the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet. They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys..

Details 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 Drama

Journey’s End, The Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. February 14-18.

This gripping drama about the perils of trench life during the First World War is staged by The Masque Theatre in Northampton.

Details www.masquetheatre.co.uk



