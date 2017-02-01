10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here's our quick guide to some of the events around Northamptonshire in the coming week.

1 Comedy

The Picturedrome Comedy Club, Northampton. February 2

The Comedy Club returns with Diane Spencer, Ian Smith and Ivo Graham. Diane’s previous six solo shows have amassed well over a quarter of a million views on YouTube. Ian has appeared on BBC3’s Sweat the Small Stuff and BBC2’s Popatron. Eton alumnus Ivo combines insightful stories of adolescence and fellow students with a sharp witted presence.

Details www.thepicturedrome.com/tickets

2 Theatre

Dead Guilty, Wellingborough Museum, February 2-4.

A housebound and depressed woman is tormented when things disappear and someone prowls upstairs at night. The suspense builds in this tense thriller staged by Wellingborough Cooperative Amateur Dramatic Society.

Details 01933 276838 www.wellingboroughmuseum.co.uk

3 Cinema

Silence. The Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. February 4-10

Martin Scorsese’s Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor at a time when Christianity was outlawed.

Details www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

4 Music

Space, The Picturedrome, Northampton. February 4.

Indie band Space kick off their UK tour in Northampton. They came to prominence in the mid-90s after releasing debut album Spiders. They are best known for hits such as Female of the Species and Neighbourhood.

Details www.thepicturedrome.com

5 Genealogy

Family History Helpdesk, Raunds Library, February 4.

Are you feeling inspired by the TV programme Who Do You Think You Are?Then come along to the Family History Helpdesk where volunteers from Northants Family History Society will be available to help you with your research. No need to book – just drop in!

6 Theatre

Henceforward, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 6-11.

Sometime in the not too distant future composer Jerome struggles vainly to complete his life’s masterwork about love. With the help of a deranged android childminder, Jerome hatches a cunning plan to retrieve his source of artistic inspiration, his beloved daughter Geain, from her mother, his hostile estranged ex-wife.

Details 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 Theatre

Narvik, The Stahl Theatre, Oundle, February 6-7.

This play tells the story of a Liverpudlian man and a Norwegian woman pulled together and torn apart by war. This brand new show fuses live folk music and new writing to create a patchwork of memory and dream all about heroism and guilt

Details 01832 273930 or www.oundleschool.org.uk

8 Music

The Classic Rock Show - The A to Z of Rock, February 7.

The Classic Rock Show is returning to Northampton for a night of classic rock gems.

The band will power through some of classic rock’s finest moments from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between.

Details 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 Screening

Woolf Works, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. February 8.

The pioneering literary work of Virginia Woolf is the inspiration for multi-award winning choreographer Wayne McGregor’s brilliant triptych for The Royal Ballet.

Details 01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 Pantomime

Alice in PantoLand, Parsons Hall, Irchester, February 8-11.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s novel, the plot tells the story of Alice’s adventures in PantoLand. Meet Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts. Expect plenty of pantomime elements.

Details 01933 800374; www.irchesterplayers.co.uk/boxoffice/

