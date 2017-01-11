10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Looking for something to do in Northamptonshire this week. Here's our quick guide.

1 CINEMA

Several screenings of La La Land come to the Errol Flynn Filmhouse

La La Land. Errol Flynn Filmhouse, January 12-18

You can see this much discussed film with several screenings of the movie tipped to win several awards. It sees a struggling jazz musician and an aspiring actress struggle against the odds in this romantic musical comedy.

Details www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com/

2 THEATRE

Sunny Afternoon, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 12-14.

Corby musician Matt Stevenson is playing a gig at The Core at Corby Cube.

The much hyped 60s musical has been wowing audinces and it is the final chance to see its week long run in Northampton.

Set in the swinging 60s, it features songs from The Kinks and has been written by the band’s former front man Ray Davies.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

The Burlesque Show, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 13-14.

The Burlesque Show returns with a triumphant medley of tricks, titters and tease. An uproarious revue of razor-wit, contemporary cabaret and frisky burlesque featuring the daring antics of scantily clad showgirls, the sultriest of sirens and the edgiest comic-cabaret masters.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSIC

An Evening With Matt Stevenson. The Core at Corby Cube, January 14

An evening of contemporary, instrumental music performed on piano and guitar by local musician Matt Stevenson, featuring a guest vocal performance from Elio Andrade.

It comprises original and cover material.

5 POETRY

Poetry and Conversation. Guest Poet, Oundle ,January 14.

Local poet Jenny Dunbar who has recently had her book Thoughts of Time published. This will see her read extracts from her anthology, and invite the audience to participate in conversation. It will run from 10am to 1pm.

Details www.facebook.com/events/644704372399264/

6 CINEMA

Suffragette, Thrapston Plaza. January 14.

Movie focusing on the foot soldiers of the early feminist movement, women who forced under-

ground to pursue a dangerous game of cat and mouse with an increasingly brutal State. Carey Mulligan and Meryl Streep star.

Details 01832 734673

7 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 16-21

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy leads an ensemble cast including Andrew Dunn, Chris Fountain, Louis Emerick and Kai Owen in this stage adaptation of a much loved British film. It sees six out of work men in Sheffield come together to form something very unlikely.

Details www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Julie Bubbles, Old White Hart, Northampton. January 17.

The Great Folk Club is back at The Old White Hart onTuesday with headliner Julie Bubbles. Support is by Andrew, Dave and John. Bubbles has been signing folk and Music Hall songs for more than 30 years. Doors at 7.45pm. The cost is £5. Details 01604 709990

9 CINEMA

Film screenings, The Core at Corby Cube, January 17-18.

There are two films to see this coming week. A United Kingdom tells the inspiring true story of Seretse Khama, the king of Bechuanaland and Ruth Williams, the London office worker that he married in 1948 in the face of fierce opposition from their families and the British and South African governments. The other is a dementia friendly screening of the musical Guys & Dolls.

10 THEATRE

Cinderella, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. January 18-22.

Music, dancing and comedy sprinkled with fairy magic to send Cinderella to the ball and meet her Prince Charming. This show marks the 50th anniversary of Wellingborough Pantomime Society.

Details www.castletheatre.org.uk.

