10 things coming up at Daventry Arts Festival

Daventry Arts Festival kicks off this weekend and will see a wide range of events taking. Here is out guide to some of them.

1 Music - Daventry Weekender

Two days, five different venues and nearly 30 acts will help to kick off Daventry Arts Festival this weekend.

The Daventry Weekender runs from noon on both Saturday and Sunday with live music on the outdoor stage in Sheaf Street, the Sheaf Street Health Store as well as at Early Doors, The Saracens Head and the Dun Cow.

2 Art exhibitions

There will be six different organisations putting on art exhibitions throughout Daventry Arts Festival, which starts this weekend.

The displays run from Saturday, June 17, to Saturday July 1.

Daventry Library will host exhibitions from Daventry Photographic Society as well as the Grid Studios based in Rugby. The latter is made up of 20 artists working in different disciplines.

Also hosting an exhibition is the Mercure Court Hotel and Spa in Sedgemoor Way which will give students from the Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village the chance to display their work as well as Michael Piper. The latter focuses on the human form and face.

Daventry Museum will host work by the scene artist Alison Drane and a collection of works from the Daventry Art Group.TT

3 Meet the John Lewis dog

If you remember the John Lewis Christmas advert during the last festive season then you may recognise the four legged friend who will visit Daventry at the weekend.

Biff the Dog is best known as the lovable Buster in the advert and will be in the town on Saturday, June 17.

He will be making the short trip from his Daventry home to appear on the Daventry community stage as part of Daventry Arts Festival.

Biff the Dog will be on the stage from 10am to 11am and then later in the day he will be in Bowen Square from 2pm to 3pm.

There will be a chance for people to meet the dog and also have photographs taken with the famous canine. It is free for people take photographs but there will be a collection for charity.

4 Astronomy

There will be three events looking at astronomy taking place as part of Daventry Arts Festival. The first of these is International SUNday at Kuni’s Coffee and Comic shop on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The second is a Summer Solstice celebration at Borough Hill in Daventry on Wednesday, June 21. The latter event starts at 7pm. The third event is an Astronomy for Fun talk at Daventry Museum from 4pm to 6pm on Friday June 23

5 Bell ringing

The Holy Cross Church bells will be rung from 8pm on Friday June 23. There will then be a tower tour running from 10.30am to 4.30pm at the same venue the following day.

6 Daventry Players

Daventry Players will perform on the community stage from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday June 24.

7 Munckins and Monsters Theatre Company

The company return to the festival with their brand new show The Reluctant Dragon to the Saxon Suite of Daventry Leisure Centre. It takes place on Sunday June 25 starting at noon. Tickets are £6 with a family ticket available for £20. Tickets must be booked in advance

8 Strictly Daventry

A number of well known people from around the local area compete for the glitterball in an event organised by the Kate Fisher Dance Academy. It runs on Saturday July 1 from 7pm. Tickets are £15 for adults and £7 for children under 16. The event is being held in support of Danetre Hospital and Helping Harry Trust

9 Last Night of the Proms

Daventry Choral Society and Daventry Brass present a Last Night of the Proms event at the Holy Cross Church, Daventry. Taking place on Saturday July 1 from 7.30pm, expect to hear the music of Elgar, Parry and Handel.

10 Beauty and the Beast

The recent live action remake of the much loved Disney film will be screened at Daventry Leisure Centre. Dan Stevens and Emma Watson star in the film with the showing starting at 5pm. The event is free but tickets must be booked in advance.

For more details on Daventry Arts Festival including the full programme visit www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/davartsfest-2017