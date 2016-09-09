See Thatcher’s downfall at Northampton

A show looking at the deposing of Margaret Thatcher as prime minister can be seen at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate.

Dead Sheeps runs from Monday September 19 to Saturday September 24.

It is 1989 and a seemingly invincible Prime Minister has sacked her Foreign Secretary Geoffrey Howe, thinking she had nothing to fear from him; his speaking skills had, famously, been compared to those of a dead sheep.

But inspired by his wife Elspeth – a formidable and witty feminist, whose relationship with Thatcher was notoriously frosty – Howe overcame his limitations to destroy Mrs Thatcher’s political career… and also his own.

Steve Nallon will return to the production to star as Margaret Thatcher, having portrayed her for many years on the political puppetry satire Spitting Image. Paul Bradley, best known for playing Professor Elliot Hope in Holby City and Nigel Bates in EastEnders, will play Geoffrey Howe

Tickets – priced from £10 to £29* – can be booked by calling or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.