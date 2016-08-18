Lighting up the stage in Kettering

There will be family entertainment, music, theatre, comedy and dance coming to the stage at The Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering throughout the autumn.

The Chinese State Circus will bring all the sparkle of the East with their new show on Thursday, September 8.

Fans of The Thin White Duke will be in for a treat when Pop Up Bowie, a tribute to the much loved icon of pop comes to Kettering on Sunday, September 11.

Showaddywaddy have been performing for the past four decades and bring their latest tour to the Lighthouse on Saturday, October 15.

Fans of musical theatre will be happy when An Evening of Dirty Dancing, pictured above, comes to Kettering on Thursday, September 15.

The tribute show is a five star homage to the greatest movie soundtrack of all time. This high energy, emotional roller-coaster of an evening has breathtaking choreography and buckets of nostalgia.

Comedy fans are also well catered for with Mock the Week regular Rob Beckett performing his current touring show Mouth of the South on Sunday, September 18. Russell Kane also plays his Right Man Wrong Age show to Kettering on Friday, October 14.

Later in the year, there will be shows from Omid Djalili and Rich Hall.

And for Star Wars fans, a loving one-man tribute to the show recreate the original three films in just 60 minutes on Tuesday, September 27.

For something more down to earth, the Russian State Ballet and Opera House present the much-loved Swan Lake on Wednesday, October 12, and Forbidden Delights promises a mix of Cirque Du Soleil meets Magic Mike in a tantalising show on Friday, September 23.

Tickets for these shows and more are on sale now. For more or to book tickets call 01536 414141 or visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk.