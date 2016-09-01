Daventry Players take trip to the 70s

Remember the time of groovy music of lava lamps and circular fashions dominating the British landscape?

Or perhaps you were a fan of the music era, maybe country music or punk rock. Perhaps you were even part of the glam rock and disco music crowds.

If those last two paragraphs made you feel nostalgic then Daventry Players have the perfect show to take you back to the 70s.

The 70s show is being performed by the town’s drama group on Friday September 9 and Saturday September 10 at Casey’s Club in Market Square.

It was the era when a wide range of musical genres were able to sit comfortably side by side in the pop music charts,

It is a chance to relieve that decade of musical salute to the decade

The group decided to do the show as a follow up to their successful The 60s Show performed last year.

You will see performances of songs as diverse as Top of the World by The Carpenters to Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall.

Artists including David Bowie and Donna Summer through to the songs of Queen will also be performed throughout the show.

Daventry Players are also promising lots of surprises for their show which will be performed upstairs at Casey’s Club.

The cast for The 70s Show includes Kellie Hodgett, Leah Carver, Angela Boddington, Rose Sutherland, Peter Blewer, Derek Kingsford, Anthony Hanna, Eric Such, Will Such, Sarah Osborne, Celine Gibbins and Joseph Behan.

It marks the start of a busy period for the amateur dramatics group as they have been lined up to appear at a charity festival taking place in Staverton at the end of the mo

The show starts at 7:30pm and doors will be open at 7:00pm.

Tickets are £7.50 each and are selling fast and people are advised to book them in advance to avoid disappointment.

If you would like to reserve some tickets you can phone Kellie on 0789 6535757, or you can pay on the door on the night, subject to availability. They can be booked by contacting any of the members of the cast on Facebook.

Pictured above from left are Eric Such, Pete Blewer, Anthony Hanna, Rose Sutherland and Del Kingsford.