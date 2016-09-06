Children’s show in Banbury

A new musical adventure designed for children over the age of three is coming to The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

There will be two performances of Penguin Elephant by Goblin on Saturday September 17 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Penguin is a little bit selfish. Penguin loves fish fingers, but never shares them.

Everything is black and white and that’s just the way Penguin likes it.

Until one day Elephant turns up. Elephant is big. Elephant is messy. Elephant likes lots of colour everywhere. However will Penguin cope!?

With original songs, hilarious physical comedy and dance, Penguin! Elephant! is a magical new show about celebrating differences for anyone who’s ever waddled like a Penguin or stomped like an Elephant.

The show includes a rap about Fish Fingers, some food based-mess and a magical balloon ride thatwill have children ages 3+ jumping for joy.

Tickets for the show cost £8.50. They can be booked by calling the box office on 01295 279002 or alternatively by visiting www.themillartscentre.co.uk.

For more information about the producers of the show visit www.goblintheatre.co.uk.