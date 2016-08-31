Banbury’s Mill Arts Centre hosts enchanted evening of musical favourites

Musical classics from some of the most popular Broadway and West End shows will be performed at The Mill in Banbury later this month.

Some Enchanted Evening includes songs from South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Evita, Chicago, Les Miserables and many more.

The show was first performed in 2013 on a short run, and is now on its first national tour. The cast includes established artists Grant Koper, Matt Colyer, Jessica Pease and Florence Odumosu.

Matt said: “It’s so exciting to be a part of this show. The reviews from last year were amazing and the show just gets better and better. The set list this year is completely new so anyone who has seen the show before can enjoy songs we’ve not performed before.”

Executive producer Grant Koper said: “It’s wonderful to see the show grow from a small idea we had a few years ago into this fantastic production playing to audiences around the country.”

The show takes place on Saturday September 24.

Tickets cost £15. Visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk or call 279002 to book.