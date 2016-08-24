Prepare to laugh out loud with return of comedy in Weedon

There will be four top comedians appearing at Weedon Football Club for a comedy night.

James Dowdeswell, Markus Birdman, Andy Robinson and Patrick Draper appear at the night on Saturday September 10 starting at 7.30pm.

A familiar face on television, James has appeared on shows including the Ricky Gervais sitcom Extras and Russell Howard’s Good News.

Markus Birdman will combine illustrations with his stand up routine and has previously embarked on routines looking at the hidden meaning in fiary tales.

Andy Robinson has previously supported Jo Brand on previous tours while Patrick Draper was a finalist in the English Comedian Of The Year competition in 2015

There will be a bar and disco at the event. Tickets cost £12 and can be booked by calling Danny Chapman on 07840842841 or emailing weedonfootballclub@yahoo.co.uk.