Northamptonshire village steps back in time for 1940s weekend

Visitors to Stoke Bruerne stepped back in time to the 1940s at the weekend.

Stoke Bruerne’s vintage 1940s ‘Village at War’ event was held over Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors could expect to learn how to lindy hop and jive at the tea dances, watch fashion parades, view vintage military vehicles, firepower demonstrations and skirmishes, experience air raids and buy goods on the black market.

The Blitz spirit was on display when rain struck the festival on the Saturday, but the weather failed to dampen spirits. The weather changed to sunshine in time for Sunday, allowing the crowds to soak up life in wartime Britain.