Jimmy Osmond returns to Northampton

Time differences can play havoc when doing interviews with American stars.

It is one of the more surreal moments when you see a voicemail from Jimmy Osmond apologising for the problems.

But with interview rearranged, the star is in good form and currently preparing for Moon River and Me coming to Northampton in October.

This brand new show full of award-winning music, nostalgic footage and special memories of Andy Williams features The Moon River Band with special guest stars Charlie Green and Emily Penny. They will perform some of the chart-topping hits that made Jimmy and his brothers famous, including Music To Watch Girls By,Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day,Days Of Wine And Roses and, of course, Moon River.

Jimmy said: “It was a show which I have been doing in the States for a little while and it has been suggested that I bring the tour to the UK.

“Both my brothers and I, we got our break on those specials hosted by Andy Williams and it is great to perform songs by him.

“It is just great as it goes along, and it’s great honour to be able sing his songs. It is quite scary.

“But there are some great songs. Can’t Take My Eyes Off of you, Happy Heart and Love Story I really like playing.”

But does he prefer performing other people’s material or his own?

He addedL “There is a lot of pressure when you are performing your own material. In a way I prefer singing someone else’s material. I’ve lost track of the number of times I have sang Long Haired Lover from Liverpool.”

It will be a return to the Royal & Derngate with his new show having performed in pantomime in 2008.

“I absolutely loved coming to Northampton to do Cinderella,

“It was a great experience, we hired a house in the middle of nowhere and spent Christmas over here. It was beautiful.”

He has recently been seen on the small screen when he appeared om Celebrity Masterchef.

“It was a great experience. I am very much a home cook, doing burgers and things like that, so I was very much out of my comfort zone doing something a little bit more professional cookery wise.

“Gregg and John were absolutely lovely as well. They were fantastic every time they delivered something and I had a lot of fun doing the show.”

Moon River and Me can be seen on Monday October 10 at 7.30pm. For tickets or more information call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.