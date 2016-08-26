Here we go again! Mamma Mia comes to Winwick Hall

Prizes for best costume and grooviest mover will be awarded at an event on Friday, September 2 at Winwick Hall, which will be in aid of an air ambulance charity.

People are being encouraged to pack a picnic and dress up in Seventies gear for the outdoor cinema evening featuring a screening of the movie Mamma Mia!, which stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan.

There will also be a fireworks display synchronized to music.

The event is being hosted by Winwick Hall owner Bruce Green who has presented the film review slot every Friday morning on Bernie Keith’s BBC Radio Northampton show for 15 years.

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is scheduled to land at Winwick Hall before the entertainment starts.

Tickets for the event - which opens at 5pm - cost £15 per person. Visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/mammamia

