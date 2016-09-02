Food glorious food at Delapre Abbey

The Northamptonshire Food & Craft Show celebrates its 10th anniversary with a move to the heart of Northampton.

It takes place at Delapre Abbey Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11 and will be a celebration of all that is good to eat and drink from across the region.

There will be everything from condiments, artisan cheeses, home cured and fresh meat, dairy products, confectionary, bakery, wine, beer and other drinks, together with cookware and other related products, arts, crafts & gifts.

A full programme of food and cookery demonstrations from cookery supremo Sophie Grigson takes place at the show.

Other chefs attending include Nigel Brown, Anita Chipalkatty and Carmella Sereno Hayes.

Phipps Brewery will also add to a really good weekend for everyone from the amateur enthusiast through to the most sophisticated gastronome.

Admission is £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and free for accompanied children.

For further details about the event visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/NorthantsFood