Feast your eyes on Long Buckby tradition

There will be more than a week of celebrations as the Long Buckby Feast makes a return with an event starting on Sunday.

Open gardens, a quiz night, and a craft and produce show all lead up to Feast Day itself on Monday, August 29.

The first event is the open gardens on Sunday, August 21, from 12.30pm to 5.30pm.

Refreshments will be available at some of the gardens, and also at the Baptist Church on the Market Square.

Buckby Feast Quiz night takes place on Wednesday, August 24, with doors opening from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The quiz is to be held at Long Buckby Football Club on Station Road.

The penultimate event is the Buckby Feast Craft and Produce show on Saturday, August 27. The show will be held at the Community Centre, and will be open to the public from 1pm to 4pm.

The Feast Day opening ceremony begins at 1pm and closes at 5pm with a wide range of stalls and entertainment.

Live music, real ale, Pimms tent, barbecue, pig roast, fun fair rides, marbles challenge, welly wanging and archery.

For further information about all the events and how to enter the ‘Feas Pudn’ competition visit www.buckbyfeast.org.uk/