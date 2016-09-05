Comic Gary visits Banbury

A comedian who makes regular appearances on television and radio panel shows is bringing his new touring production to Banbury’s The Mill Arts Centre.

Gary Delaney’s show, There’s Something About Gary can be seen on Friday Seotember 16.

He will be writing plenty of jokes for his new tour which is something he enjoys.

Gary thinks a good joke should be like a drunk Glaswegian, short and punchy.

His last tour was extended four times and took in over 240 dates.

His next tour will once again showcase exactly why he is seen as the premier gagsmith of his generation.

Through Twitter and TV he’s become one of the most quotable comedians in the country.

He loves each and every gag and you can’t help but be carried away by his infectious charm.

Gary has developed a cheeky schoolboy who can barely hide his glee with each and every punch line.

He recently won Celebrity 15 to 1 and will soon be seen on Celebrity Mastermind and CelebrityUniversity Challenge for team LSE, with his old university mate Martin Lewis (from MoneySavingExpert.com) who encouraged Gary to make his comedy bow.

His other TV and radio credits include Robert’s Web on Channel 4, Loose Ends on BBC Radio and Russell Kane’s Whistle- Stop Tour on BBC Radio 2).

Gary is also a regular on Mock The Week, he has won two Sony Awards, as well as receiving a Chortle Awardnomination.

He’s also a regular writer for shows including Cats Does Countdown, A League Of Their Own, Live At The Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance.

His jokes have twice appeared in Dave’s Top 10 Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tickets for the show are likely to sell out fast and people are advised to book sooner rather than later.

The show starts at 8pm and entrance to the gig is £15.

For more details about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01295 279002 or alternatively vsit the centre’s website at www.themillartscentre.co.uk.