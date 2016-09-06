Bugbrooke lines up top comedians

You will be rolling on the floor with laughter with four top comedians performing at a gig in Bugbrooke later this month.

Funhouse Comedy Club is bringing Junior Simpson, Doug Segal, John Mann and Howard Read at St Michaels Football Club on Saturday September 17.

Simpson headlines at clubs across Britain as well as performing in South Africa and Australia on a regular basis.

He has performed at festivals all over the world including at the Reading Festival, Brighton Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He has also had numerous television and radio appearances.

Doug Segal is an exciting new kind of entertainer combining comedy with seeming feats of mind reading and mind control.

The Metro newspaper said “one of the funnier more entertaining mental illusionists”.

John Mann has written for Harry Enfield, Paul O’Grady, Gina Yashere and Jasper Carrott, and was a writer for both The 11 O’Clock Show and The Big Breakfast.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office in £10.

They can be booked in advance by visiting www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.