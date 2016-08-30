Artists in Daventry disrict area get in the frame

A number of artists from the Daventry district will be displaying their work throughout September with the start of the Northants Open Studio Trails.

The largest visual arts event in and around the county is taking place until Saturday, October 1.

Artists invite you into their studios to witness at first hand the inspiration and motivation that drives them to create.

Step inside a pottery studio, discuss carving with a stonemason or watch demonstrations of painting, printmaking and traditional crafts.

Many artists will also present their work as groups in galleries, shops, pubs and a host of interesting alternative venues.

Painter Paula Williams will be displaying her work from Monday September 5 to Monday September 12 between 10am and 4pm. She use oil based paints to create her works at Cornel Cottage opposite the church in Everdon.

The Moorings in Crick will also be representing the area’s artists with works by two artists.

Gisele Hibberd Pellegrini and Jennifer Clark, both painters will display some of their most eye catching pieces from Saturday September 3 to Friday September 30.

The former uses mixed media to create original paintings to create prints and cards. Jennifer creates framed work including still life, landscapes and buildings.

People can also see some art at Winwick Manor when Angela Holmes opens up her studio.

She is a painter and sketcher and her work can be seen on Sunday September 4, then from Friday September to Sunday September 11, Friday September 16 to Sunday September 18 and for the final dates on Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24. The display can be seen from 1pm to 5pm on these days.

Angela creates sketches and paintings in oils and watercolour.

Angela said: “I delight in spending time with a sketch book propped on my knee and the wine and rain whipping the pages around as I try to capture that fleeting moment of atmosphere and energy.

“I am totally inspired by the ever changing light, movement and texture in the sea, sky and landscapes of the coast.”

Spratton based artist Emma Saul’s work can be seen at Brasserie 23 at the Kings Head while just down the road in Brixworth Helen West showcases her jewellery throughout September.

Venues in Northampton, Duston, Oundle, Corby, Rothwell, Kettering, Raunds, Thrapston and Wellingborough are among the other areas that will have artists displaying some of their work.

The Alfred East Art Gallery in Kettering hosts the trail’s central exhibition.

For further details about the event and to find out more about the artists visit www.kettering.gov.uk/nost.