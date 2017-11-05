Two-try Estelles tells Saints to look forward

Juan Pablo Estelles says Saints need to 'turn the page' quickly as they look to put their losing streak to bed at Franklin's Gardens next weekend.

Jim Mallinder's men have been beaten in their past five matches, shipping a try bonus point in each.

It has seen them slip to sixth in the Aviva Premiership - they were top at the start of October - bottom of their Champions Cup pool and they are one defeat from one in the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

Saints will be desperate to pick up a morale-boosting victory against the Dragons at home on Saturday.

And Estelles, who scored twice in Saturday's 43-28 defeat to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, said: "It was really difficult.

"It was a really strong side from Exeter and it is hard coming here, but we know we've got to be better than that.

"We just have to turn the page and look forward to next weekend.

"We conceded a few unneccessary penalties and they are a really clinical side when they get into the 22.

"We have to be better and we need to improve our scrum.

"We showed when we get the ball in hand we are really hard to stop but we made a few mistakes and it was seven points against us every time.

"We have to improve."