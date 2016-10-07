Tributes pour in for former Northants bowler Alan Hodgson

Tributes have been pouring in today following the sad news that former Northants pace bowler Alan Hodgson has died, aged 64.

Hodgson was a member of the 1976 Gillette Cup winning team, and played 99 first-class and 127 one day matches for the County.

Born in Moorside in Durham in 1951, Hodgson made his debut for Northants in 1970 and played for the club for nine years.

In first-class cricket he claimed 206 wickets for the club at an average of 28.95, and on one day cricket claimed 169 at just 24.57, with best figures of seven for 39.

After retiring in 1979, Hodgson stayed a regular and popular fixture at the County Ground, undertaking various coaching roles at the club, and was also continued to play cricket locally for Old Northamptonians, as well as rugby for the Billing Road club in the winter months.

Writing on Twitter, Northants captain Alex Wakely said: “Horrible news about Alan Hodgson. A County legend in so many ways. He played a big part in a lot of current players development. #RIP.”

Ben Duckett, who today makes his England debut in the first one-day international in Bangladesh, wrote: “Woken up to the shocking news of Alan hodgson Passing away! Very sad news! #RIPHodge.”

Monty Panesar added his tribute, by posting: “Very sad to hear news of Alan Hodgson passing away @NorthantsCCC legend helped with a lot players development he will be missed #RIP.”

Pace bowler Olly Stone added: “Sad news about the passing of Alan Hodgson! A Northants legend who loved to help and chat. #RIP Hodgy.”

Muhammad Azharullah was another to take to Twitter, saying: “Sad News about Alan Hodgson today @NorthantsCCC legend and a wonderful human being #willbemissed.”

The Professional Cricketers Association posted: “Sad news reaching us from @NorthantsCCC that Alan Hodgson has passed away aged 64. Thoughts with friends and family.”

Hodgson made his first-class debut for Northants against Cambridge University at Wantage Road in 1970 and played his final match against Essex, also at Northampton, at the end of the 1979 season.

He was awarded his county cap in 1976 and was granted a Testimonial by Northamptonshire in 1980.