Skipper Dickinson reveals the reasons behind Wanderers' success

Saints might be on a run of three straight defeats - but no one can stop their second string right now.

The all-conquering Wanderers, who won the Prem Rugby A League last season, have started the new campaign with five wins from as many matches.

Not only that, they have claimed a try bonus point in each fixture so far.

It is a hugely impressive return, and Monday night's victory against Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens must be viewed as the best of the lot.

The Falcons had won both of their two games with bonus points and headed to Northampton with a team that contained the likes of Sinoti Sinoti and Opeti Fonua.

But they were no match for a Wanderers team that dominated in pretty much every department on the way to a comprehensive 31-7 success.

Experienced No.8 Sam Dickinson, as he did last season, skippered the side.

And when asked for the secret behind the second team's success, he said: "It all starts from having a great squad with competition for all of the places.

"When boys do get those chances there's a big focus for wanting to perform in front of the coaches.

"There's a good team spirit, a good mix of slightly more senior players and younger guys.

"There was a great start to the game on Monday and the subs came on and finished the game off so we've got a couple of real young lads knocking around.

"There's a lot of leadership in the squad as a whole, first team and Wandies.

"Then you've got people like Dows (Phil Dowson) and Digger (Paul Diggin) coaching the Wandies and they bring some new ideas.

"It's a combination of factors."

On the win against Newcastle, Dickinson, who rejoined Saints on a six-month deal during the summer, added: "We were saying that's probably one of the strongest teams we'll face.

"We're still unbeaten at home and we want to stay unbeaten. It's a good goal.

"Newcastle had a lot of Premiership players in there, same as our team, so we knew it was going to be a decent game of rugby.

"It was pleasing for all of us."