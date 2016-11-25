Skipper Cook says Duckett still ‘has an England future’ as Northants batsman is dropped for third Test

England captain Alastair Cook believes Northants batsman Ben Duckett still ‘has an England future’ after confirming the left-hander will be dropped for the third Test against India.

Duckett will be replaced by Lancashire’s Jos Buttler in Mohali as England aim to get back in the series, which they trail 1-0 after the opening two Tests.

Alastair Cook

After an encouraging couple of first Tests in Bangladesh, where Duckett hit his maiden Test half-century in the 1-1 drawn series, the County ace has struggled in India.

In the opening two Tests of the series he managed to score just 18 runs, and has struggled against spin bowling, and particularly against the off-spin of Ravi Ashwin who has dismissed him in the three innings he has played.

Cook today confirmed Buttler will play in the third Test, which starts on Saturday, but said Duckett will be back despite suffering this setback four matches into his Test career.

“Ben won’t be the only good player that’s been dropped,” said Cook. “He has an England future, there is no doubt about it.

“He is a very talented guy with a lot ahead of him and it’s amazing chatting to him saying ‘I thought I was a pretty good player of spin’, and he is a good player of spin.

“He’s just got an issue which has been found out quite quickly, as can happen in these parts of the world and international cricket.

“It’s hard cricket at this level. The difference I think is quite stark from playing at Northampton.

“Suddenly every innings is scrutinised, that’s just the nature of the beast.

“So he can go away and address that and come again. It’s just a blip in his career.”