Scrum-half Dickson set for emotional Saints send-off

Lee Dickson is ready for an emotional Franklin's Gardens farewell today.

The scrum-half is likely to see the curtain come down on a nine-year stay after the Aviva Premiership clash with Harlequins.

Saints could still have two more games at the Gardens this season if they finish seventh and Gloucester don't win the Challenge Cup, because Jim Mallinder's men would go into a play-off for Champions Cup qualification.

But if this is to be Dickson's last outing in Northampton, it is sure to be a moving one.

The 32-year-old, who moved to Saints from Newcastle Falcons in the summer of 2008, will join Championship side Bedford Blues as a player-coach this summer.

And he is desperate to go out on a high after a Saints career that has included Premiership, Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup glory.

"It is massive for us," Dickson said.

"We want Champions Cup rugby and I'll put everything into however long I get.

"It will be emotional, but it won't sink in until I'm back at home.

"What's important is that I know my family will be here and after the game they will be on the pitch and bring a smile to my face.

"Nine years isn't just going to go by - I'll have to have a long think about it.

"I can't really sum up overnight what it means to me.

"Emotionally, I don't really know what I'll be like. I'll have to see on the day."